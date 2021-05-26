Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

County Schedules Free COVID-19 Testing through June

By LoudounNow
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudoun County will continue to hold free, drive thru COVID-19 testing events through June, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.at locations across the county:. June 1:Ray Muth Sr. Memorial Park, 20971 Marblehead Drive, Ashburn. June 8:Franklin Park, 17501Franklin ParkDrive,Purcellville. June 15:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive,...

Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Four businesses broken into across three western Loudoun towns early Monday

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of a string of break-ins at businesses in Purcellville, Hamilton and Leesburg early Monday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials said they are working to determine if the cases are related. The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Cares Presents 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awards

Loudoun Cares honored more than 100 volunteers across 15 categories during the virtual 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awards celebration on Sunday. The event celebrates volunteers for their contributions to making the community a better place to live, work, and play and this year featured new awards highlighting service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Sterling, VAloudounnow.com

Sterling Apartment Building Fire Victims Get a Helping Hand

The families put out of their homes by a massive fire at a apartment building got a little help rebuilding their lives during an event at Guilford Elementary School in Sterling on Monday afternoon. The gifts from the community of food, household items and toys were capped off by a...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

New Department of Family Services Director Hired

Ina Fernández will be the new director of the Loudoun County Department of Family Services, the county announced Monday. According to the county, she was selected after a nationwide recruitment; however, she has been serving as acting director since June 2020. Fernández’s appointment is effective May 13. “Ina is a...
Four Loudoun Stores Burglarized Overnight

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department are investigating whether several overnight commercial burglaries in the county are linked. The first incident appears to have occurred at For Goodness Sake, a natural foods grocery store in Leesburg’s Market Station. According to a Leesburg Police Department...
Middleburg moves elections to odd-numbered years following G.A. action

The Middleburg Town Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to move its elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years, avoiding coinciding with future federal election cycles. Middleburg joins Round Hill, the first town in Loudoun County to move its elections following the General Assembly’s passage of legislation mandating that city and...
Loudoun sheriff's office investigating string of commercial burglaries

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three overnight burglaries in western Loudoun and working to determine if the cases are related to a similar incident in Leesburg. The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of E. Main Street shortly after 4 a.m. Monday for a burglary at...
Loudoun County, VAMiddleburg Eccentric

HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS CYCLE NOW OPEN

Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.
Loudoun County, VAsmartmeetings.com

Unique Meeting Venues & More in Loudoun County

In DC’s Wine Country®, your group can tap into the best of both worlds – from rich farmland and rural charm to the innovation and industry knowledge that fuel the Dulles Technology Corridor. Home to farmers and entrepreneurs, to esteemed equestrians and renowned thought leaders, Loudoun has long been a place where ideas are cultivated and business thrives.
Data Center Kicks Up Controversy In Famously Friendly Loudoun County

A new BlackChamber Group data center planned for Loudoun County, long a welcoming destination for such outposts, is receiving a decidedly frosty reception. If approved to move forward, the structure will sit on a 23-acre plot of land, causing county officials to question whether the data center would be the best use of land in an area that is slated for mixed-use construction projects.
Most Northern Virginia home-sellers getting more than they ask for

The real-estate frenzy across the Washington area continues to result in many properties selling for more than listing price, and the outer suburbs are seeing this trend most significantly. Sellers in Prince William County garnered 103 percent of original listing price for transactions that occurred in the first four months...
Lovettsville, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun installs free Wi-Fi hot spot in Lovettsville

The Loudoun County Department of Information Technology has installed a new Wi-Fi hot spot for residents in western Loudoun, according to a recent release. The outdoor hot spot was installed at the Lovettsville Community Center, which is operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. The installation of...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Regional homelessness in 2021 lowest ever recorded, MWCOG says

The number of persons experiencing homelessness in the region is the lowest ever recorded, according to a recent report from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Homelessness has decreased by 29% in Loudoun County during the past five years, according to the May 2021 MWCOG Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of Persons...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Begins Vaccinations for Kids 12 and Older

The Loudoun County Health Department will began offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to kids ages 12 and up today, followingapproval by the Virginia Department of Health. “The safety of people who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our highest priority,” stated County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “Our...
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Lacey Joins Community Foundation Board

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties recently welcomed Dr. Tracey Lacey as its newest board member. Laceyhas extensive experience in the area leadership development and serves the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute Leadership Management School where she is responsible for executive leadership development for civil and foreign service employees.She also serves as chapter president for the Loudoun County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.