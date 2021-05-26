Turnstile Bring Back Some ‘Mystery’ With New Song

Machine Head teased their new single to fans during their regular Friday afternoon Livestream “Electric Happy Hour” this week. “Arrows In Words from The Sky” is the main track on their upcoming three-song single – “Arrows In Words from The Sky” due out next week, on June 11th. You can pre-save it at the link below. Included with the new release is a new track “Become the Firestorm.” The band just shared another behind-the-scenes video for the track as well. Their last single, “My Hands Are Empty”, was their latest in a series of standalone tracks. Some of their recent material has been co-written by Rob Flynn, with various guests, returning guitarist Logan Mader (on “My Hands Are Empty”), and other members of the “Burn My Eyes 25” lineup, along with mainstay bassist Jared MacEachern. The band has been releasing singles for the last year, and they may end up on a future album. You can hear the new track around the 1:37:00 mark in the video.