Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

2021’s Best Metal Songs (So Far)

By Loudwire Staff
Posted by 
Z94
Z94
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the hellscape of 2020 deep into the rear view mirror, 2021 came roaring forward with a new era of bangers for the post-pandemic world. Whether released by metal stalwarts or up-and-coming new-bloods, these are the tracks that stood out so far in 2021. It’s been a fantastic year so...

z94.com
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Heavy Metal#Black Metal#Audio#Deep Space#Death Metal Legends#Metal Stalwarts#Spotify Playlist#Bangers#Limitless Audio Space#Groove Laden Cuts#Up And Coming New Bloods#Modern Down Tuned Acts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
MusicComplex

The Best Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Let’s be honest: It’s been an unusual year in music so far. At the midway point of 2021, many of the heavyweights in rap and pop are still holding on to their albums, waiting for the full-blown return of live concerts and festivals. In their absence, up-and-comers like Pooh Shiesty and Olivia Rodrigo have stepped up and taken advantage of the lull to make noise of their own, previewing what music might sound like in years to come. If you miss the A-listers, though, you’re in luck. All signs point to the second half of the year bringing the kind of blockbuster albums that have largely evaded us so far. J. Cole’s The Off-Season may have just broken the seal, and now we await rumored releases from the likes of Drake and Kendrick (and even a joint project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk).
MusicPosted by
Z94

Van Canto’s Stefan Schmidt Plays (and Sings) His Favorite Riffs

And now for something a little different in this edition of Loudwire's Gear Factor, as Van Canto vocalist Stefan Schmidt is our guest. Van Canto are an a cappella metal group who replicate riffs onstage utilizing their voices, but of course, there is some guitar inspiration involved too. Schmidt reveals...
Entertainmenthellokpop.com

CHUNGHA Enters Billboard’s Top 50 “Best Albums Of 2021 So Far” With “QUERENCIA”

CHUNGHA lands on Billboard’s top 50 list for the “Best Albums Of 2021 So Far” with QUERENCIA, impressing critics with the diverse project!. CHUNGHA continues to exhibit her global influence and reach as she lands on Billboard’s top fifty list of the “Best Albums Of 2021 So Far”. Along with other talented worldwide artists, CHUNGHA’s full-length album was praised as one of the strongest releases of the year.
MusicBillboard

The 50 Best Songs of 2021 So Far: Staff Picks

When we checked in on the best songs of 2020 last June, the charts (and radio in particular) were dominated by The Weeknd's After Hours and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia -- the two big pop albums that weren't afraid to go large with their ambitions, even at the lowest, scariest point of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's a year later, the world is opening back up, and the charts (and radio in particular) are currently being dominated by... yep, still After Hours and Future Nostalgia.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Releases Humorous Music Video For New Solo Single 'Fierce'

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has released a new solo single, "Fierce". The song's accompanying music video, in which Gus can be seen sporting black metal-style corpsepaint, can be seen below.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Prog Rock + Metal ‘Cruise to the Edge’ 2022 Festival Lineup Unveiled

The Cruise to the Edge festival will set sail once more next year, departing for a five-night prog rock and metal adventure on the high seas next May with headliners Marillion, Alan Parsons, Transatlantic and Al Dimeola. The complete lineup has just been unveiled, with dozens of other acts scheduled to perform.
MusicPosted by
Z94

Trivium’s Matt Heafy + Richard Marx Give ’80s Ballad a Metal Makeover

Have you ever listened to a tear-jerking heart song and thought, "This could really use some blast beats"? If so, then you should probably check out the new collaboration between Trivium's Matt Heafy and '80s and '90s pop-rock vocalist Richard Marx. The pair have reworked Marx's "Right Here Waiting" and given it the heavy update you never knew you needed to hear.
Musicmetalinjection

BEHEMOTH Drops "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha" Music Video

Behemoth is wrapping up their I Loved You At Your Darkest album cycle with a music video for the song "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha" off their recent A Forest EP. "'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' is the final piece of the puzzle to complete the I Loved You At Your Darkest cycle," said vocalist and guitarist Nergal. "An amazing album campaign for Behemoth, and this is its grand sendoff! Once again, we collaborated with Grupa 13 and created a very cinematic script and vision.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Guitarist Reimagines ‘Layla’ If It Was Written By Mark Knopfler

How do you take a musical masterpiece to the next level? This immensely talented musician figured it out. Laszlo Buring is songwriter, guitarist, and producer from the Netherlands. On his YouTube channel, he mostly does fingerstyle arrangements, covers, and backing tracks in addition to his original music. He also likes to reimagine classic hits such as Dire Straits’ Sultans of Swing guitar solo if it was written in a major key or Walk of Life if it was played in a minor key.
Rock MusicAmerican Songwriter

Review: Black Sabbath’s 1975 ‘Sabotage’ Release Is Expanded With Rare And Intense Live Tracks

Black Sabbath had quite a run extending from the unexpected success of the band’s 1970 debut to this, the outfit’s sixth release in seven years. Although there were still two more to come with the original foursome, Sabotage, released in 1975, is generally considered the last of the initial lineup’s notable albums. As the title implies, it was recorded during a stressful time when the members were suing former manager Patrick Meehan and tensions were running high. Those issues also made it the longest to record; the foursome took a year to craft its seven tracks (an eighth is only 45 seconds).
MusicPosted by
Z94

Hear First Taste of New Bad Wolves Vocalist DL Laskiewicz

Just last week, Bad Wolves announced that former Acacia Strain guitarist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz would be taking over vocal duties for the group and now a behind-the-scenes video hyping their new album offers a first taste of his vocals within the band setting. The new clip, seen below, is an...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Times of Grace Release Emotional New Song ‘Medusa’

Times of Grace, the band starring Killswitch Engage members Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz and Envy on the Coast drummer Dan Gluszak, have just released a music video for the stirring new song "Medusa." This latest single offers a wider perspective on the band's second album, Songs of Loss and...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Guitarist Shreds GNR’s ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ + More With His Feet

Brazilian guitarist Johnatha Bastos has no arms, yet he can effortlessly shred awe-inspiring guitar solos, perfectly perform the entirety of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine" and do much more with the instrument. That's because he does so with his feet. This week, Bastos' playing was highlighted on Instagram...