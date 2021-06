[The Athletic] Diamondbacks rookie Pavin Smith has gone from bust to perhaps the best in his 2017 draft class - “I definitely saw a lot of articles that said the D-backs shouldn’t have drafted me,” Smith said. “It’s cool to see some of the same guys that didn’t like me do now.” The transformation between then and now was relatively quick, requiring just three years and less than 300 games in the minors. If anything, Smith’s career to this point is a lesson in the unreliability of knee-jerk evaluations.