Nvidia has announced its Computex keynote, which will be happening on June 1, but we wouldn't expect gamers hold their breaths for a shiny new RTX 3080 Ti. Team Green has announced a few details about the upcoming keynote over on its blog. Nvidia vice president Jeff Fisher will be talking about graphics, but we're expecting more of a focus on addressing the stock shortage, rather than launching new graphics cards, and that's mostly because of what else is there.