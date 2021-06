Wolfgang Van Halen revealed that he used his dad Eddie Van Halen's legendary signature “Frankenstein” guitar during the sessions for his upcoming Mammoth WVH debut set. When asked by Guitar World if he used any of his father's gear on the new album, he said, “Yeah, a handful of it. I played the original Frankenstein on the solo on 'Mammoth' and on 'Feel.' You feel the history. It’s kind of terrifying holding it, just because arguably it is the most famous guitar in musical history. It’s definitely quite the thing to hold it.”