The Seineyard at Rock Landing hosts Chamber

Whenever fried shrimp are on the menu, we do not have to wait long before our call for reservations is answered. Many thanks to Linda Sharon and The Seineyard at Rock Landing staff for coming in on their day off and opening the restaurant for our chamber networking luncheon. Needless to say, the fried shrimp and catfish along with chicken tenders, hush puppies, cheese grits and slaw were wonderful, and Starr’s dessert topped it off. Again, thank you and your staff for the great service!