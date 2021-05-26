Cancel
Crawfordville, FL

The Seineyard at Rock Landing hosts Chamber

 15 days ago

Whenever fried shrimp are on the menu, we do not have to wait long before our call for reservations is answered. Many thanks to Linda Sharon and The Seineyard at Rock Landing staff for coming in on their day off and opening the restaurant for our chamber networking luncheon. Needless to say, the fried shrimp and catfish along with chicken tenders, hush puppies, cheese grits and slaw were wonderful, and Starr’s dessert topped it off. Again, thank you and your staff for the great service!

Wakulla County, FLthewakullanews.com

Scout seeks donations for project

Wakulla Troop 5 Eagle Scout Candidate, Avery Hurst, has chosen to restore the Wakulla County Public Library pergola as his Eagle Scout project. The pergola, which is in much need of repair, will get all new benches, a concrete floor, an ADA compliant connecting sidewalk, and some fresh landscaping. If you are interested in making a financial donation to his project, there will be a collection box at the front desk of the Library. Any checks should be made out to Troop 5. All help is greatly appreciated.