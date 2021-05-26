Centreville’s Jared and Jacob Spencer use twin bond to form one of state’s best pitcher-catcher combos

CENTREVILLE, MI – There’s a time-tested ritual that occurs whenever twin brothers Jacob and Jared Spencer grab their baseball gloves and head outside. “When we get warmed up, we just try and chuck the ball at each other and see how fast we can throw,” Jared said. “Sometimes we end up missing it, and then have to go chase it across the road. If I throw it past Jacob, he has to go chase it, and if he throws it past me, I have to go chase it.”