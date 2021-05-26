Cancel
Tesla Stock: Pierre Ferragu In-Depth on Tesla's Profitability

By Rob Maurer
Tesla Daily
Tesla Daily
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cb1Gs_0aCCGh1q00

Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research joins Rob Maurer on Tesla Daily to discuss Tesla's return on investment, operating leverage, competitive positioning, delivery outlook, supply chains, cryptocurrency, and more.

Timestamps:

0:00 Introduction

0:52 Understanding Tesla's profitability

4:58 The right to make money

7:47 New Street's TSLA note - cash return

16:27 Operating margin outlook

20:53 Tesla vs. TSMC

27:04 Tesla vs. BMW / Daimler

29:34 Tesla's structural advantages

36:20 Does this increase Pierre's bullishness?

38:27 Accelerating growth

43:36 Pierre's new Model Y

45:14 Reaction to Tesla/Musk's involvement in cryptocurrency

52:02 What concerns are you hearing?

52:54 2021 delivery expectations

You can find Pierre on Twitter @p_ferragu

New Street Research: https://www.newstreetresearch.com

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

