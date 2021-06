Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) , a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 6,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. Ondas expects the gross proceeds from this offering to be $44,800,000, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses. Ondas intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Ondas has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 960,000 additional shares of its common stock. Ondas expects to close the offering, subject to customary conditions, on or about June 11, 2021.