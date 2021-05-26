Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Chamber President's Message – May 2021

thewakullanews.com
 2021-05-26

If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact us at 877-401-6408.

www.thewakullanews.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SocietyUAW

Juneteenth message from UAW President Rory L. Gamble

The observance of Juneteenth is recognition of a profound milestone in our nation’s history. And while our struggles for equality in the United States have been long and difficult and sometimes fraught with setbacks and terrible loss, today we reflect on how far we, as Americans, have come in this journey. There is still much more to do my brothers and sisters, but I am heartened by what we have accomplished and the outpouring of support and activism we have seen this past year from coast to coast, from black, brown and white, demanding that our nation finally make good on the promise of real equality across this land.
Americasvt.edu

A message from President Tim Sands and Vice President Menah Pratt-Clarke on Juneteenth observance

Tomorrow marks the second official observance of Juneteenth as a holiday in Virginia. As we announced earlier this year, the university will be closed in recognition of this important event in our nation’s history. June 19th is celebrated as the day when the last enslaved Americans in the former Confederate States learned that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier.
U.S. Politicsptplayers.com

A message from the President...

Recently, one of our members observed a situation involving the potential use of a Suite at the Maryland Blue Crabs by The Port Tobacco Players and brought it to the attention of the Board. In an effort to ascertain the facts, we sent an Email to the Blue Crabs Management Office. During a conversation with Blue Crabs management, we were informed that the suite had been reserved for a private family event and not in association or on behalf of the theater. We were assured that none of the actions by PTP members were inappropriate or reflected poorly on the members or the theater as a whole.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Juneteenth Message from President Nyre

Seton Hall joins communities throughout the nation in celebrating Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has been recognized by New Jersey since 2004, and was confirmed as an official state holiday last September. While our community pauses for a long weekend, I hope you will take a moment to learn more about the meaning and significance of this important date. The University is sharing more information about the holiday throughout its social media channels.