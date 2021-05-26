Chamber President's Message – May 2021

The observance of Juneteenth is recognition of a profound milestone in our nation’s history. And while our struggles for equality in the United States have been long and difficult and sometimes fraught with setbacks and terrible loss, today we reflect on how far we, as Americans, have come in this journey. There is still much more to do my brothers and sisters, but I am heartened by what we have accomplished and the outpouring of support and activism we have seen this past year from coast to coast, from black, brown and white, demanding that our nation finally make good on the promise of real equality across this land.