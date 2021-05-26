newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Roger Roulette

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Huston Roulette, age 80, of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on May 18, 2021 at Wesley House in Sulphur Springs, TX. He graduated from Grundy High School in 1959. He married Sherry Ann, who preceded him in death on April 1, 2015. Roger was an instrument repairman and worked with Sterling Chemicals in Texas City, TX.

www.ksstradio.com
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Texas City, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesley House#Grundy High School#Sterling Chemicals#The First Baptist Church#Brothers#Sister Wanda Lockard#Daughter#Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
WandaVision
Related
Brashear, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Brashear Cemetery Homecoming Meeting

The Brashear Cemetery Association announces the annual homecoming meeting. It will be held on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Bring your favorite covered dish and enjoy the fellowship with your friends and neighbors. You can mail donations to:. Brashear Cemetery Association. PO Box 72. Brashear, TX 75420. If...
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts near 8 inches possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Sulphur Springs, TXMySanAntonio

City of Sulphur Springs Joins the Texas Purchasing Group by BidNet Direct

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. The City of Sulphur Springs announced it has joined the Texas Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. BidNet’s Texas Purchasing Group connects over 40 participating agencies from across Texas. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The City of Sulphur Springs invites all potential vendors to register online with the Texas Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting https://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Richardson Man Arrested In Dallas On Hopkins County Warrant

A 28-year-old Richardson man was arrested and jailed in Dallas County on a Hopkins County felony warrant. After Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, Deputy Amanda Weatherford traveled to Dallas County jail, took custody of Joshua Ryan Knox. Weatherford transported Knox to Hopkins County jail, where he was booked at...
Galveston County, TXthepostnewspaper.net

There’s Hope, Galveston County

It’s been a difficult couple of years. Americans have endured a pandemic and lockdowns. Friends and family members have died. Many people have lost their jobs… or homes. Social unrest has torn us apart. But we believe there’s hope. That’s why the Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston is offering...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Man Got a Vehicle Stuck in The Middle Of A Park

A Sulphur Springs man was arrested on a warrant after getting a vehicle stuck in the middle of a park, and a Garland man was arrested after allegedly crashing a car into the center median between the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 just east of Sulphur Springs early Wednesday morning.
Galveston County, TXthepostnewspaper.net

La Marque rings Bell as new Mayor; COM wins Proposition A

Saturday’s Election Day offered few surprises across Galveston County. Santa Fe’s Jason Tabor ran unopposed on his way to another stint of leading his city, while Keith Bell officially became Mayor of La Marque by garnering nearly 90 percent of the vote. Bell became Mayor Pro Tem following the resignation of Bobby Hocking and endeered himself to the community with the way he stepped up front during February’s historic Arctic blast, helping to feed over 1,500 people in the course of three days.