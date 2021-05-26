Cancel
Protests

Humpday Hangout: Preparing for Civil Unrest

FireEngineering.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood speak with FDNY Battalion Chief Steve Marsar about the fire department’s tactical considerations when preparing for and responding to protests and riots. Join us live on Fire Engineering’s Facebook at 1 p.m. Eastern on May 26, 2021, or watch this...

www.fireengineering.com
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Unrest in Minneapolis Thursday Night

Rioters in Minneapolis reportedly smashed windows and lit a dumpster on fire Thursday night near a parking garage where an officer fatally shot a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon earlier. The suspect, accused in a homicide, didn’t follow commands from the U.S. Marshal Service...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

One year later: What’s changed since the unrest of 2020?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend marks one year since protests triggered by the death of George Floyd erupted in communities across the country, including here in Northeast Florida. Those demonstrations carried on for two days in Jacksonville. At one point on May 30, 2021, at least 200 protesters clashed...
Protestscbslocal.com

Unrest Arson Investigators Working Overtime

When rioters set fire to parts of the Twin Cities last summer, the world was watching. So were investigators, who were about to take on one of the biggest tasks of their careers, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:28). WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 9, 2021.
SocietyThe Guardian

Further unrest in Colombia as talks stall between government and protesters

Violent unrest continues to roil Colombia as anti-poverty demonstrations enter their second month and talks between protesters and the government stall. A fresh spate of violence swept the South American nation on Friday night, with protesters battling police who attempted to lift roadblocks across the country. Hardest hit was Cali,...
ProtestsWISH-TV

One Year Later: Protest and Unrest in Indy

Katiera Winfrey looks back at the protests and unrest that took place in downtown Indy following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Speaking with Troy Tate and Aaron Williams about then and now.
Morgantown, WVMetro News

Pandemic keeps Morgantown native in Columbia among unrest

NEIVA, COLUMBIA — Morgantown native Karen Kelley-King has been in Columbia where protests against the government have been raging since late April. King traveled to Columbia in December 2019 for a three-month visit, her stay was extended and continues today due to the pandemic. The protests that began April 28...
Minneapolis, MNfox40jackson.com

Minneapolis unrest after Winston Smith death continues into second night

Minneapolis saw a second night of unrest Friday following Thursday’s fatal shooting of Winston Smith by law enforcement officers. The evening’s protests came hours after authorities said Smith had fired a weapon before being killed. Protesters blocked traffic in the city’s Uptown area, using motorcycles, bike racks and dumpsters, the...
Public SafetyWISH-TV

Unrest, distrust, fear drive America’s extended gun-buying spree

(CNN) — Robin Armstrong said she’s had a phobia of guns since her brother was fatally shot, but that hasn’t stopped her from buying a Springfield XD 9 mm handgun. “I’m practicing as much as I can, and I’m just trying not to be nervous around it,” said Armstrong, who plans to buy two more firearms: an AR-15 rifle and a smaller handgun she can carry concealed.