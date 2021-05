Federal officials make arrests, settle Medicare fraud cases. According to court documents, Lilit Gagikovna Baltaian, 58, of Porter Ranch, California, has been arrested Los Angeles on criminal health care fraud charges tied to phony home health certifications and fraudulent billings to Medicare. Baltaian, a physician, would fraudulently certify patients to receive care from four separate home health agencies, two in Glendale and two in Panorama City, according to federal authorities who are part of the government’s Strike Force. Those agencies would then file claims to Medicare for reimbursement.