Crookston, MN

Benefit for Bengtson family June 8 at the Crookston Inn

Crookston Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, June 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crookston Inn for the Garett and Jess Bengtson family of Crookston. Their son, Jackson Seibel, is in the midst of his second battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Jackson, a 2018...

www.crookstontimes.com
