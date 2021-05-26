Cancel
Solasta: Crown of the Magister Review – Tactics & Dragons

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRole-playing games have been a thing for a very long time, way before gaming systems had the power to run a decent digital adaptation of any of them, but it's only been in relatively recent times that developers managed to create proper Dungeons & Dragons inspired video gaming experiences. Following the release of the original Baldur's Gate, many developers tried to create the perfect adaptation of the iconic tabletop role-playing game with varying degrees of success. Yet not many of these games manage to be as faithful to the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset as Solasta: Crown of the Magister, whose faithfulness is both its strongest aspect and biggest flaw.

