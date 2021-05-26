Cancel
Crookston, MN

Retiring department heads, Kelly and Riopelle, presented with plaques of appreciation

Crookston Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this week’s Crookston City Council meeting, Mayor Dale Stainbrook presented plaques of appreciation to two longtime City of Crookston department heads who are retiring, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Riopelle and Public Works Director Pat Kelly. Kelly has been with the City for 30 years and Riopelle has been...

Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

One Watershed, One Plan: Local decisions, local planning

One Watershed, One Plan (1W1P) is rooted in work initiated by the Local Government Water Roundtable (Association of Minnesota Counties, Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts, and Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts). In 2013, the Roundtable recommended that the local governments organize to develop focused implementation plans based...
Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

MnDOT Project Manager to retire after 31 years of service

Minnesota Department of Transportation Project Manager Joe McKinnon recently announced his plans to retire on June 8, 2021, after 31 years of state service. McKinnon began his career in 1984 as a Project Engineer for Polk County and has spent almost all his career at MnDOT Bemidji headquarters. Throughout his career, he has worked in the areas of traffic, design, land management, planning and project management.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Greater MN Regional Parks & Trails Commission’s updated strategic plan now available

An updated strategic plan for guiding future development of Greater Minnesota’s regional parks and trails, including ensuring those areas are inviting and accessible to underserved communities, is now available to the public from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC). Established in 2013, the Commission identifies regionally significant...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

City Council News & Notes: Crookston Baseball Association donates $10K

Some quick but noteworthy updates from this week’s Crookston City Council meeting:. • The council accepted a $10,000 donation from the Crookston Baseball Association. The money will be invested in City Parks & Recreation summer youth baseball programming, and at the end of the season the City will provide a report to the CBA on how the money was spent, how summer youth baseball went, and plans for the 2022 summer youth baseball season.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Shoe Angels support Crookston Head Start with donation

The “Women Who Care” group recently supported the Crookston Head Start Center by including them in this year’s Shoe Angel Project. “This amazing group donated 43 new pairs of shoes for our preschool children,” said Tri-Valley. “We are very fortunate to have such generous people in the Crookston community.”
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU AWARDS FIRST GRANT, CONTINUES TO GROW

The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau met Thursday morning, awarding its first grant since the organization became its own entity. Board Chair Nell DeBoer said the board was eager to award the grant for Ox Cart Days. “We did give our very first grant out to – no, surprise – Ox Cart Days for the full $3,000,” said DeBoer. “Comments immediately from I’d say everyone were – absolutely; no brainer; this is the premier event we have – there were some that felt Ox Cart Days should get more but $3,000 is the high-end of that for our grants right now. They have a lot of really good marketing they are going to do with that $3,000. Jess Bengtson was with us by phone today and said it is 100 percent full on. We are following the guidelines with Minnesota State Fair and there should be no restrictions as of July 1. We were excited to be a part of that as far as giving the grant to the Ox Cart Days. Right now, until the website is up, if anybody is interested in getting any of the grant information, requirements, and a form you can get us at crookstoncvb@gmail.com and we will send you the information.”
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

City surplus vehicles to be auctioned online in early June

Next month, if you’re in the market for a used vehicle, you’ll be able to bid online on any of 20 forfeited vehicles parked in the City of Crookston’s impound lot just to the west of the Highway 75 Bypass. The Crookston City Council this week approved a resolution declaring...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

City of Crookston - Numbers indicate impact of City clean-up weeks

No one has ever questioned the level of enthusiasm that many Crookston residents have for the City-coordinated Spring and Fall Clean-Up weeks held each year. But the numbers really hammer that notion home. Public Works Director Pat Kelly has released the numbers in the wake of 2021’s Spring Clean-Up Week...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

United Way of Crookston welcomes four new board members

The United Way of Crookston proudly announces the addition of four new Board members. Tanner Holten is an Associate Attorney at Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson and Larson Law Firm. Tanner and his wife Lauren have two children, Cooper and Briar. Tanner is excited to be more involved in the community, meet new people and help the United Way in their mission of serving others.
Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

Museum open house Thursday evening

The Polk County Historical Society, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic like everyone, will introduce everyone to “an old friend” with an open house at the Polk County Museum on Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. The museum is located at 719 East Robert Street. “If history were taught...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

American Crystal donates to Crookston High School Industrial Technology

American Crystal Sugar recently awarded the Crookston Industrial Technology Department a check for $5,000 to help with the purchase and installation of a CNC Plasma Cutter from Minnesota Based Company, Shop Sabre. The new CNC Plasma Cutter which uses a software interface to cut metal into a specific size and shape will replace the old Plasma Cutter.
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

CROOKSTON TWIG AND BRANCH COLLECTION WILL BEGIN MAY 10

Twig and Branch Collection will be held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month running May through October. Place the materials on your curbside. Branches must be cut in four-foot lengths and bundled in order for the crews to take them away. Any branches or tree trunks not cut to this length and bundled will be left for the owner to haul away. Twigs may be in boxes or bags. Individuals removing their diseased elm trees should call City Hall to schedule a pickup.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Tri-Valley - More critical community input needed

Crookston-based Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. needs much more community input submitted online by the communities it serves, and it needs it quickly, as in, by Friday, May 7. It’s the input the community action agency receives via its annual “Community Forum” initiative that drives the development of its two-year strategic...