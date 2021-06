Wakulla Troop 5 Eagle Scout Candidate, Avery Hurst, has chosen to restore the Wakulla County Public Library pergola as his Eagle Scout project. The pergola, which is in much need of repair, will get all new benches, a concrete floor, an ADA compliant connecting sidewalk, and some fresh landscaping. If you are interested in making a financial donation to his project, there will be a collection box at the front desk of the Library. Any checks should be made out to Troop 5. All help is greatly appreciated.