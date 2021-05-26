Cancel
Greg Olsen says son TJ's heart 'reaching its end'

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL tight end Greg Olsen on Monday announced that his son, 8-year-old TJ, may need a heart transplant and that his heart is "reaching its end." TJ, born in 2012 along with twin sister Talbot, has the congenital heart defect left heart syndrome, which affects normal blood flow through the heart. He has lived with a "modified heart" for the majority of his life after undergoing open-heart surgery three times before the age of 3.

www.sportingnews.com
