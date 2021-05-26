Retirement reception for Dorman, Hviding, Picard and Stegman will be held Tuesday

Russel James LaChance, 81, of Crookston, MN, passed away at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020, after a brief illness. The Mass of Christian Burial for Russel LaChance will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. The Funeral will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com, going to funerals/burials, and clicking on the prompt to view Russel’s service. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Honors Team and the Crookston Veterans Council and inurnment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston.