Retirement reception for Dorman, Hviding, Picard and Stegman will be held Tuesday

Crookston Daily Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reception for Crookston School District 2021 retirees will be held on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Crookston High School Commons. Retiring at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year are Gary Stegman, Janise Dorman, Randy Hviding and Carol Picard. Everyone is welcome.

www.crookstontimes.com
#Retirement#School Year#Reception#Retirees
