ABC 10 News KGTV

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Oceanside Police say

By City News Service
Posted by 
 8 days ago
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Oceanside Tuesday has been found.

Authorities said Wednesday night that the 12-year-old was reunited with family.

Brianna Sanchez, went missing around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

