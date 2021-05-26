Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Schuyler, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Schuyler; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN SCHUYLER NORTHWESTERN BROOME...SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...CHEMUNG...CORTLAND TIOGA...SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN...TOMPKINS AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 128 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Groton to Erwins. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Elmira, Cortland, Corning, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Newfield and Waverly. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov