Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Schuyler, Southern Cayuga by NWS

ITHACA, N.Y. — April showers bring…May showers, apparently. The recent wet spell is set to continue this week, with a moisture-laden storm system crossing the region today into tomorrow, and an inch of rain or more is likely in many communities south and west of Ithaca. For what it’s worth, it does appear drier and milder conditions will arrive towards the weekend, though most if not all of the week will continue to see below normal temperatures.