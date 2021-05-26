Madison County Adds School District Locations as Vaccine Clinic Sites
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announces that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are expanding again. 11 of 13 districts will host vaccine clinic sites within their district. The first school district clinic was in Madison at Long Elementary School on May 15th with 92 people being vaccinated of which 34 were under 18 years old. Yesterday, MCHD conducted a clinic at Granite City High School with 204 people getting vaccinated including 125 people under the age of 18.www.edglentoday.com