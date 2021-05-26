Can Congress Do Anything to Save Reproductive Rights?

Donald Trump led a truly damaging attack as part of the culture war between regressive rightist forces and those of the (multiracial) progressive left. At least for his tenure in office, the federal government ceased to be a source of progressive social change. Think back to the 1960s, at least in domestic terms. If you were a minority group, where were you likely to win enactment of laws that would attack racism and other forms of discrimination? Not in your state legislature—be it Republican or Democrat. Not even your city or county government. What you would find at that time, and at the level of local government, was a race-based attitude we now attribute mainly to Trumpsters and unredeemed police forces. It was rather to congress and the federal courts that Martin Luther King and other progressive leaders looked for redress against the racist impulses festering at the level of state and local government (think LBJ’s Great Society legislation).