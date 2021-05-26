Kevin Smith Thinks Batgirl Film Deserves More Than a Streaming Release

It's been close to three months since we last checked in to see how things were going with Mattel Television and Netflix's animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith was previewing Bear McCreary's (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica) work on the transformation scene with Chris Wood's (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) Prince Adam uttering those famous words and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) offering her thoughts on voicing Teela, Captain of the Royal Guard. But good things come to those who wait, with Smith offering some serious intel on the animated series in an exclusive EW interview. The biggest news? MOTU fans can expect the first five episodes that comprise Part 1 to premiere on the streaming service on July 23.