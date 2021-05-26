Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier’s jail sentence

Pennsylvania’s spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must decide primaries for open seats on the three statewide appellate courts, including a three-way GOP primary for state Supreme Court. In four parts of Pennsylvania, there are contests for open seats in the state Legislature. If recent turnout patterns hold, fewer than one-fifth of Pennsylvania’s registered voters will determine the outcomes.