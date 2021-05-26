Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northumberland County, PA

New Statewide COVID Cases Back Over 1,000; 28 New Valley Cases

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case count is back above 1,000, snapping three straight days of less than 1,000 cases for the first time since late September. In its update Wednesday, the state Department of Health says there were 1,127 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,198,595, of which 94% have recovered. Locally, there were 28 new cases; Northumberland County has 15 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,582. Union County has five new cases for a total of 6,115. Snyder County has seven new cases, for a total of 3,652 cases, and Montour has one new case with its total now 2,005 cases.

www.wkok.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Coronavirus
County
Union County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Government
Union County, PA
Government
City
Lewisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Union County, PA
Coronavirus
Snyder County, PA
Coronavirus
Snyder County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Snyder County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Northumberland County, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Health Data#The Department Of Health#Icu#Covid#Statewide Vaccine Data#Deaths#Union County Residents#Montour County#Intensive Care#Ventilators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

COVID 3-Day Total: Seven New Valley Deaths, Nearly 3,000 More Doses

HARRISBURG – Over the last three days, COVID-19 deaths went up across the Valley, but so did the number of vaccine doses administered. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health reported seven new Valley deaths – four in Northumberland County for a total of 352, and three in Montour County for a total of 66 deaths. Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.
Northumberland County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Support staff strike in Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY, Pa. — Dozens of employees in the Shikellamy School District in Northumberland County are on strike. About 50 workers picketed on Monday outside the high school's administration building near Sunbury. The Shikellamy education support staff, which includes classroom aides, lunchroom aides, and secretaries, have been on strike since Friday.
Pennsylvania Statewkok.com

More Downward Trends for COVID-9 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – There are more downward trends for COVID-9 in Pennsylvania…the state Department of Health says nearly 4.1 million people are fully vaccinated, that’s about 47.3% of Pennsylvania adults. As for local vaccine data, 682 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine. 359 Northumberland County residents have...
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

Over 4 Million People Fully Vaccinated, Hospitalizations Below 1,700

HARRISBURG – Over four million people are now fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, and statewide hospitalizations are now below 1,700. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says over 4 million people are fully vaccinated, which includes 46.7% of those 18 and older. The state also says over 9.4 million doses have been administered. In the vaccine data locally, 740 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Volunteers paint graffitied covered bridge outside Sunbury

SUNBURY — A graffitied covered bridge a few miles outside Sunbury now has a fresh coat of red paint thanks to members of the Line Mountain football team. The project on Saturday morning to clean up the graffiti on Keefer’s Station Covered Bridge off Snydertown Road was spearheaded by Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon. He praised the 12 team members and coaches for volunteering for the project.
Northumberland County, PAwkok.com

Community Comes Together to Give Local Covered Bridge Some Updates

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE-TV is reporting…A defaced local covered bridge dating back to the 1830s received a much needed facelift Saturday. Northumberland County Commissioner Joseph Klebon reached out to his community for help to restore Keefers Station Covered Bridge. Saturday morning, Klebon and the Line Mountain football team teamed together. They volunteered their time to paint the bridge, bringing it back to its former glory.
Snyder County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Police: Man confessed to Snyder County woman's murder in letter

DRUMS – A Snyder County woman is allegedly a victim of a “serial killer” after a Luzerne County detective said the 43-year-old man beat and stabbed the woman to death before waiting three months to collect her skeleton and dispose of the remains in a dumpster in Columbia County. Harold...
Lewisburg, PAwkok.com

Court of Common Pleas Judge is ADA Brian Kerstetter’s Aim

LEWISBURG – Union and Snyder County voters will be choosing candidates for the 17th Judicial District Court of Common Pleas during the primary election this Tuesday and Attorney Brian Kerstetter hopes to receive the nomination for judge. Kerstetter, of Lewisburg, says most of the cases that come through the Common...
Snyder County, PAWNEP-TV 16

Three people rescued after fire in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — Three people had to be rescued from the roof of their home in Snyder County after a fire broke out. Fire officials say the flames broke out at the home in Middleburg just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. When crews arrived, they found the family on the...
Berwick, PAMilton Daily Standard

Transient charged with second murder

BERWICK — A 43-year-old transient previously charged with the murder of a 26-year-old Bloomsburg woman has now been charged with the murder of a Berwick woman who reportedly had roots in Snyder County. According to online court records, Harold David Haulman was charged Friday, May 14, with criminal homicide, kidnap...
Northumberland County, PAnewsitem.com

Judge continues Whary's sentencing when she fails to appear

SUNBURY — Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini continued the sentencing of Carol Whary, 69, of Tharptown, on Friday morning after the defendant failed to appear in court. Whary’s public defender John Broda told the judge his office staff contacted the defendant April 20 to inform her that she was scheduled...
Snyder County, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Snyder County jail stops visits due to COVID-19

SELINSGROVE — Nine inmates and staff at Snyder County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the temporary closure of the facility to visitors. Warden Shawn Cooper said on Tuesday that five staff members and four inmates have the coronavirus. "Over the weekend some staff members came down with symptoms,"...
Northumberland County, PAMilton Daily Standard

Prothonotary: Incumbent Saleski vs. McGaw in Republican race

SUNBURY — In the only contested race for a Northumberland County row office in Tuesday’s primary election, incumbent Jamie Saleski is facing former Shamokin Councilman Daniel A. McGaw for the Republican nomination for prothonotary/clerk of courts. Jason E. Radel, of Milton, is the only Democratic candidate on the ballot for...