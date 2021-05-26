New Statewide COVID Cases Back Over 1,000; 28 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case count is back above 1,000, snapping three straight days of less than 1,000 cases for the first time since late September. In its update Wednesday, the state Department of Health says there were 1,127 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,198,595, of which 94% have recovered. Locally, there were 28 new cases; Northumberland County has 15 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,582. Union County has five new cases for a total of 6,115. Snyder County has seven new cases, for a total of 3,652 cases, and Montour has one new case with its total now 2,005 cases.