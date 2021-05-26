Ritz-Carlton crosswalk to close for construction
Pedestrians attempting to traverse U.S. 41 near downtown Sarasota are set to lose two points of access this year during construction of a roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue. In addition to construction that will close the Gulfstream intersection, the city is working with the Florida Department of Transportation and the town of Longboat Key on coordinating the temporary shuttering of the signal-activated pedestrian crosswalk at U.S. 41 and First Street.