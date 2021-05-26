Monk Fruit vs. Stevia: Which is Better (or Worse!) For You? An RD Answers

Health experts claim many people keep lowering blood pressure on their top priority list to keep heart disease at bay. The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that nearly 1.13 billion people are dealing with high blood pressure across the globe. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that around half of people living in the US are struggling with high blood pressure. The agency has said that only 1 out of four people have been able to keep their blood pressure under control in the US. Health experts have said that high blood pressure can shoot up the risk of heart disease and stroke, and both these issues are leading causes of death in the US. Experts have said that people need to make healthy eating choices to keep their blood pressure under control and keep these diseases at bay. They have said that a diet that is rich in whole foods and low in sodium, refined flour, and added sugar might be the best one for reducing blood pressure. Lauren Minchen, who is a nutrition consultant for Freshbit has said that these qualities can be found in whole-food-based diets such as vegan, Mediterranean, and paleo. Dieticians have said that being focused on 100 percent whole grains, slight to no added sugar, lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and a lot of fruits and vegetables is ideal for eating choices.