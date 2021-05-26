PUBG Receives Several Updates With Latest 12.1 Patch

This past week, Ludomotion dropped a new update into Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy while the game is still in Early Access. The game has been in Early Access for a minute now on the Epic Games Store, allowing players to play through a good chunk of the game but not the full thing. They have promised players that the main version is on the way, but for now, we don't even have a release window, and the game is basically just getting minor additions. This latest update is the first major addition as it comes with a balancing system for a few things as well as some Guide Stones that can help you out in a pinch. Here's a rundown from the team.