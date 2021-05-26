Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

PUBG Receives Several Updates With Latest 12.1 Patch

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG is going to be getting a ton of content updates with the 12.1 patch, which is now currently on their test servers. Krafton released the details this morning of all the new additions, which include an update to Miramar and the addition of two new maps on the way in 2021. There's also a limited-time racing mode, and several updates to the current season. We got the details for you here along with a video showing off parts of what's to come.

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg#Military Equipment#Soccer Ball#Skins#Upgrade Options#Video Mode#Visual Content#Gameplay Video#Game Mode#Pubg#New Map#8 8 Battleground#Motor Bike#Racing Mode#The L6 Lynx#L6#New Vehicle Quad#Atv#Paramo#Lynx Amr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cars
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Update 1.69 Patch Notes Explained

Apex Legends Update 1.69 dropped this week and players are already feeling the changes. Players are already a few weeks into Season 9: Legacy and seem to be enjoying both the new Legend, Valkyrie, and new game mode, Arenas. So much so, in fact, that all the playtesting has resulted in a few tweaks to both. Update 1.69 dropped on Monday, May 24, at 1 p.m. ET, and included several major topics that could affect players heading out into the field.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Receives Two New Updates Today, Patch Notes Revealed

Respawn Entertainment is pushing out not just one, but two new updates for Apex Legends today. Although neither update is drastic in its own right, both will include fixes that many who regularly play the popular battle royale title have been asking for. The first of these two patches just...
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Receives New Stability Update, Patch Notes Unveiled

Even though many Call of Duty fans might be more preoccupied with the current season of Warzone, Activision and Treyarch are still regularly updating last year's release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well. And to that end, Treyarch has today pushed out a new patch for the ongoing shooter which brings about a bit more stability amongst a number of other changes.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

PUBG Update 12.1 brings major overhaul to Miramar: Patch notes

As part of PUBG Update 12.1, PUBG Corp. have rejuvenated one of the title’s fan-favorite maps: Miramar. Here’s everything you need to know. PUBG has become somewhat a staple for FPS players across all different platforms and generations. With the title’s newest sequel, PUBG New State, set to release sometime...
Video GamesPCGamesN

PUBG’s latest Miramar map rework is on the test server

PUBG has got another Miramar rework, and you can try it out for yourself. The PUBG team has taken to Twitter to tell fans that update 12.1 is now on the test server, giving you a chance to try out the update before it hits live servers next week. The...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘PUBG Mobile’, ‘Spire Blast’, ‘AFK Arena’, ‘Marble Knights’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. It’s not my favorite list of games this week, friends. But I don’t control what does or doesn’t get updated, I only round them up. That is just what I’ve done. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
Soccergamingideology.com

PUBG Update 12.1 Arrives Today For PC Gamers

Update 12.1 arrives for PUBG players on PC today and brings with it a remaster of Miramar, El Solitario themed outfits, a new weapon, a new vehicle, a new 2-month leaderboard and much more. Console players will have to wait a little longer with the update arriving on June 10. You can check out the new update video below….
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dying Light Update 1.35 Patch Notes

Update 1.35 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. With the coming of Dying Light Platinum Edition and the second entry in the series, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, being announced, it’s certain that Techland has been busy. While the stage is being prepared for the next installment, the team doesn’t forget the base-line game and provides everything that was released up until now, in one massive collection, alongside some minor fixes, new weapons and an updated DLC Section. For more about the newest update 1.35, take a look below.
Video GamesPCGamesN

PUBG Update 12.1’s release time is nearly here

PUBG’s new, big update is hitting the live servers on PC soon. Community manager Hawkins confirms on the battle royale’s Discord server that live servers will enter maintenance for eight hours starting 5:30pm PDT / 8:30 EST on June 1 and 1:30am BST on June 2. While maintenance should take eight hours, keep in mind that something unexpected may pop up.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Fortnite 3.17 update patch notes

As is now pretty much tradition, it’s dedicated data miners who are the first to reveal what’s changed in the new update. Often, Epic Games won’t provide any comprehensive details, with the community instead leaning on those digging into the game files. Readers can find the data mined findings above...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TFT Patch 11.11: Full notes and updates

Another large update in Teamfight Tactics will take place this week within Set Five Reckoning, shaking up the meta once again. Scheduled to hit the live servers on May 26, Patch 11.11 contains several TFT system changes that will aim to improve gameplay and reroll strategies for two and three-cost carriers. The update will also include a large number of nerfs and buffs to traits, champions, and items. Changes range from small tweaks to multiple lever adjustments, affecting the meta at all stages.
Video GamesIGN

PUBG PC's Newest Update Remasters Miramar

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' newest update, Update 12.1, brings with it a remaster of Miramar. PUBG Update 12.1 is available on PC right now. Consoles will be getting the update on June 10. The map was slightly refreshed back in 2019, but the new update gives it a visual overhaul making use...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Unexplored 2 Receives Its First Patch In Early Access

This past week, Ludomotion dropped a new update into Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy while the game is still in Early Access. The game has been in Early Access for a minute now on the Epic Games Store, allowing players to play through a good chunk of the game but not the full thing. They have promised players that the main version is on the way, but for now, we don't even have a release window, and the game is basically just getting minor additions. This latest update is the first major addition as it comes with a balancing system for a few things as well as some Guide Stones that can help you out in a pinch. Here's a rundown from the team.
Soccerdbltap.com

PUBG Patch 12.21 Release Date: When is It?

PUBG Patch Notes 12.1 release date is almost here. PUBG season 12 is going to be the biggest update yet that will include remastered maps, weapons, vehicles, aesthetics, improvements. Developers have also included a smoother interface and bug fixes to keep the game operational when players dive into the battle royale.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Biomutant Update 2.02 Released for Patch 1.4

Experiment 101 has released the Biomutant update 2.02 June 7 patch, which the studio calls patch 1.4! This brings quite a lot of much-needed bug fixes regarding the dialogue, settings and loads more. Biomutant Update 2.02 Patch Notes (Version 1.4):. PlayStation 4 Specific. Fixed alignment on memory allocation on some...
Video GamesComicBook

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Receives First Update Since 2019, Patch Notes Revealed

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might be the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't seen much in the way of updates. In fact, it's been more than two years since Nintendo updated the game, with version 1.7.1 released all the way back in January of 2019. As such, it should be a bit of a surprise that the company released version 1.7.2 of the game today! Sadly, fans that are hoping for more Mario Kart goodness on Switch shouldn't get too excited; the game's latest version simply fixes a couple of issues in the game. Full patch notes from Nintendo can be found below:
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PS3 System Update 4.88 Patch Notes

Update 4.88 has arrived for the PS3 console and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Even though the PS3 has been on its way out for a while now, Sony has surprisingly released a new system update for the console on June 1st, 2021. Most people have moved on to the PS4 and PS5 consoles, but there are still people out there playing on the PS3.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Update 2.17 Patch Notes

Update 2.17 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer ZeniMax Online Studios has now released a new update for The Elder Scrolls Online. The PC and Mac versions of the game have been updated already, with the PS4 and Xbox One copies getting updated on June 8th, 2021.