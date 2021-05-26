PUBG Receives Several Updates With Latest 12.1 Patch
PUBG is going to be getting a ton of content updates with the 12.1 patch, which is now currently on their test servers. Krafton released the details this morning of all the new additions, which include an update to Miramar and the addition of two new maps on the way in 2021. There's also a limited-time racing mode, and several updates to the current season. We got the details for you here along with a video showing off parts of what's to come.bleedingcool.com