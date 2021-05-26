Help us find the Nation’s Favourite Garden

Which of us hasn't visited a Kent National Trust garden like the one at Sissinghurst and marvelled at the artistry that went not only into its initial creation, but that goes into its upkeep, too? And now our friends at the Trust have kindly rounded up a host of 'top tips' from gardeners based at the county's leading properties so that we can benefit from their hard-won wisdom, even if our own patches aren't quite as impressive.