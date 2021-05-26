Cancel
Help us find the Nation’s Favourite Garden

Cover picture for the articleThis year, our sister magazine The English Garden is once again teaming up with the National Garden Scheme to identify the Nation’s Favourite Gardens. This is your chance to nominate the gardens you love to visit that open to visitors in support of the National Garden Scheme and its fundraising for nursing and health charities. The winning gardens are named the Nation’s Favourites and are featured in The English Garden magazine, while we also make a donation to the Scheme.

