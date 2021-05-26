Cancel
Longtime NCIS star Emily Wickersham confirms her exit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been," Wickersham wrote on Instagram following last night's season finale. "This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."

Emily Wickersham
