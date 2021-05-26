After its chief resigns, policing of the Minnesota State Fair becomes an open question

Diane Sandberg reports for KARE-TV: “Minneapolis police said seven people were shot, one fatally, over three days in the city. Six people were injured by gunfire across the city on Saturday and early Sunday, including a young girl. On Monday morning, the number increased to seven. Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said that early Monday morning, a man was fatally shot and a woman struck by a car in the Ventura Village neighborhood. … Six other people were injured in shootings on Saturday evening through early Sunday. One of these victims was a young girl who was playing on a trampoline with other children when a red four-door Ford drove by and opened fire. Police have listed her condition as ‘very critical.’”