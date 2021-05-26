Cancel
Michigan State

Man arrested for allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

By Trevor Drew
UpNorthLive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Buckley man has been charged with fleeing and eluding after Michigan State Police said he allegedly refused to pull over after a trooper caught him traveling at 110 mph on April 14. According to MSP, a trooper tried to stop Merrick Carpenter, 53, on...

upnorthlive.com
State
Michigan State
Wexford County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wexford County, MI
City
Buckley, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
