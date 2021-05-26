Cancel
Washington, DC

Cicada pee is the newest thing to watch out for this summer

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 12 days ago

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - If you've felt some drops falling from the sky even when it's not raining outside, we've got some bad news for you - it might be cicada pee. Cicadas do more than just make noise as they also drink a lot of water to regulate their body temperature, just like humans do.

