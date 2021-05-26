Cancel
Spanish Pavilion suspends thousands of sheets of paper presenting Uncertainty at Venice Biennale

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spanish Pavilion has filled one of its rooms with immersion in a heterogeneous Cloud of portfolios, created out of thousands of sheets of paper in which they represent a compilation of projects and actions that together constitute a repository of strategies for living together in response to Hashim Sarkis' theme How will we live together? at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale.

