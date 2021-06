When it comes to soundtracks, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link has one of the more memorable and iconic scores in the series. That said, it also doesn’t have a whole bunch of songs in its catalog. Nonetheless, the songs this title do serve to make the experience a truly unique and enjoyable one, in arguably the most unique game in the franchise. But the music of the game is also great for studying a bit of music theory, as it turns out.