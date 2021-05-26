Cancel
Danny McBride is developing a Garbage Pail Kids animated series for HBO Max

 8 days ago

McBride and his longtime producing partner David Gordon Green are turning their lifetime infatuation with the beloved 1980s trading cards into an animated series in partnership with Topps, according to The Hollywood Reporter. McBride, Green and Solar Opposites writer Josh Bycel will write and co-create the HBO Max series. It's not yet certain if McBride will lend his voice to the series. Garbage Pail Kids debuted in 1985 from baseball card giant Topps as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids line of dolls that were a massive sensation at the time. Garbage Pail Kids became a pop culture phenomenon thanks to its gross-out humor and subversive attitude, prompting them to be banned in several schools. Garbage Pail Kids was turned into a live-action movie in 1987.

