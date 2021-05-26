Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KYIV, Ukraine — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion.”. In a long, rambling...

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Ukraine#Western Sanctions#European Union Leaders#Kyiv#Russian#Ex Soviet#Vilnius#Lithuanian#The Belarusian Mig 29#Kgb#Eastern Partnership#Associated Press#Belarus Airspace#Eu Efforts#Belarusian Authorities#Belarusian Airlines#Belarusian State Tv#Moscow#European Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Belarus Opposition Leader Calls On US To Isolate Lukashenko

Belarus' exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the US Thursday to impose more sanctions so as to isolate President Alexander Lukashenko, whose election win Washington considers fraudulent. "I urge you, the elected representatives of American people, to continue acting decisively. We call on the US to engage in international...
EuropeBBC

Why wearing the wrong socks is risky in Belarus

The Belarus authorities are now punishing not only those who fly the opposition red-and-white flag but even people sporting socks in those colours. A woman on her way to a driving lesson was grabbed by four men in black balaclavas in the capital Minsk. They told her she was dressed improperly.
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Belarus leader bristles at criminal complaint in Germany

KYIV, Ukraine — Belarus’ authoritarian leader on Friday bristled at a criminal complaint filed against him in Germany over his violent crackdown on protests that broke out after his disputed re-election in August. President Alexander Lukashenko charged that “heirs of fascism” were in no position to judge him. His remarks...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ten Belarusians File Criminal Case Against Lukashenko in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) -Ten Belarusians have asked Germany's federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko and security officers for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers who brought the case for the 10, who are now living across Europe, cited universal jurisdiction laws that...
Lifestylebalkaninsight.com

European Commission: Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia Should Join Schengen

As part of its proposed strategy to bolster the Schengen zone, the European Commission called on EU countries to stop blocking the three countries' accession to the continent’s free travel area. The European Commission unveiled a set of proposals on Wednesday aimed at improving the functioning of the Schengen free...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

What to expect from a possible June summit between Putin and Biden

MOSCOW — Amid sinking relations, President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to be seeking a June summit while Biden is in Europe for talks with allies. Biden — who said Tuesday that it is his "hope and expectation" to meet with Putin next month — is scheduled to attend a Group of Seven summit in Britain from June 11 to 13 and then travel to Brussels for E.U. talks and a NATO summit on June 14.
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

NATO punishes Belarus following hijacking of airplane to arrest political dissident Roman Protasevich

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), has punished Belarus for its president’s decision last week to order a military jet to hijack a RyanAir flight heading to Lithuania so it can arrest political dissident and journalist, Roman Protasevich. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that personnel at Belarus’ diplomatic mission to NATO will have their access restricted at the alliance’s headquarters. Belarus is not a member of NATO but has had ties with the military alliance since 1992 following the fall of the Soviet Union.Since then Belarus has maintained a diplomatic mission to NATO since 1998.Belarusian personnel can attend seminars and meetings at NATO and in NATO countries as part of a cooperation partnership that tackles issues such as arms control and military education.But that access has now been halted by NATO following the RyanAir hijacking.”We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters,” Stoltenberg told a news conference on Monday, May 31, ahead of meetings of NATO defence and foreign ministers on Tuesday.NATO also plans to give more sanctions to Belarus.Protasevich has been a critic of Belarus President, Alexander Lukashenko (pictured below).
EuropePlainview Daily Herald

Germany, UN to host conference on Libya in Berlin on June 23

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United Nations plan to host a conference on Libya this month in Berlin, a gathering that aims to bring together powers with interests in the North African country and its transitional government. The agenda for the June 23 conference announced Tuesday includes discussions about...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Jailed Belarus Journalist: Mass Protests Have Fizzled

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dissident journalist who was arrested after his plane was diverted to Belarus said in a video from prison that demonstrations against the country's authoritarian leader had fizzled and the opposition should wait for a better moment to revive them. It was Raman Pratasevich's second such appearance that his allies dismissed as being coerced.
Foreign Policybalkaninsight.com

EU, US Push for ‘New Dynamics’ in Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue

Brussels and Washington have reignited efforts to revive the stalled Kosovo-Serbia dialogue for the normalisation of relations, and analysts believe that these new dynamics could push the old foes towards striking a deal. US Deputy Assistant of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer (front right) and EU Special...
EconomyVoice of America

Balkan Corruption Risks Derailing Bid to Join European Union

European Union leaders are scheduled in the next few weeks to discuss once again advancing the long-stalled applications from Balkan states to join the bloc. But recent studies exploring the scale of money-laundering in the region are unlikely to assuage France and the Netherlands, which among other member states want to delay EU enlargement, say officials.
Politicswcn247.com

3 members of Polish minority in Belarus now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been under arrest for their political opposition to the country's regime are now free and in Poland. The Polish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that the three arrived in Poland on May 25. The Polish news agency PAP reported that they had been arrested as part of a crackdown on Polish minority members. A deputy foreign minister said Poland was fulfilling an obligation to protect Poles no matter where they live in the world, even if they are citizens of other nations. Poland, a member of the European Union that shares a border with Belarus, is a supporter of the democratic opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko.
EuropePlainview Daily Herald

Arrested Belarus dissident weeps in interview on state TV

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dissident Belarusian journalist and opposition activist who was arrested after his airline flight was diverted to Minsk wept Thursday in an interview on state television, saying he was fully cooperating with investigators and declaring that he respects the authoritarian president he opposed for years. The...