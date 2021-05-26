Garbage Pail Kids: HBO Max, McBride & Green Team for Animated Series

newsbreak-logo
By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to head into the attic or basement and blow off the dust from those trading card binders because the Garbage Pail Kids are making a return, and they're heading to HBO Max. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced (exclusively through THR) that it was teaming up with Topps, Tornante, and Danny McBride's (The Righteous Gemstones) Rough House Pictures to bring the beloved and wonderfully "tasteless" 1980s trading cards line to life as an animated streaming series. McBride, Rough House Pictures partner David Gordon Green, and Josh Bycel (Solar Opposites) are set to write and co-create the HBO Max series. Tornante TV's Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen will executive produce alongside Rough House's Brandon James (The Righteous Gemstones), McBride, Green, and Bycel. Whether or not McBride will lend his voice to one of the characters wasn't included in the initial reporting. Inspired by McBride and Green's love for Garbage Pail Kids and old-school Saturday morning cartoons, the animated series is expected to a family-friendly, all-ages viewing experience (hopefully, like the original "Rocky & Bullwinkle" but with more boogers).

