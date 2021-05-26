The Tonys will be a streaming-only ceremony on Paramount+ this year, followed by a two-hour CBS broadcast celebration of Broadway’s return

The Big Four Broadcast networks continue to shy away from sci fi and fantasy programming as the Fall 2021 schedule only offers two shows of interest to genre fans. The Big Four broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC) have all had their Upfront presentations to the advertisers this week and have unveiled their schedule for Fall 2021, but it has not gone so well for sci fi and fantasy programming. At least there are no new cancellations (still waiting to hear word on NBC’s Debris and Manifest), but there is also little in the way of new genre entries heading to the schedule in Fall. NBC has one new sci fi drama in the works and CBS added a supernatural comedy to its lineup, but that is it. ABC and FOX both bowed out of genre programming, and as of now, nothing is set for mid-season either.