Minecraft Dungeons Releases New Content For One-Year Anniversary

Mojang is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Minecraft Dungeons with a new DLC release and more content. The Hidden Depths includes both paid and free content, which will unlock new ocean-inspired weapons, gear, and artifacts for you to find. Some of the items you can snag are the Coral Blade, Bubble Bow, Anchor, and Turtle Armor. But you'll also have to deal with new enemies, such as the Sunken Skeletons mob and a powerful new enemy in the Raid Captains. The team has also added something from the main Minecraft title to help you gain oxygen while trying to swim, as you need to swim through streams of air bubbles to refuel. You can read more about it below and check out the expanded video going over it in detail.