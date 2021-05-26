WWE ratings: Raw draws lowest numbers of 2021, SmackDown up
- Raw on Monday night averaged 1.62 million viewers and did an 0.45 rating in 18-49, among the lowest numbers in show history in each category. The numbers were down due to the NBA playoffs. The 18-49 number was the second lowest in the history of the show, with only an 0.41 for the December 14, 2020 show being lower. For total viewers, it was the fourth lowest in history. The record low is the same December 14, 2020 show, that did 1.53 million viewers going against a massive NFL game.www.f4wonline.com