WWE ratings: Raw draws lowest numbers of 2021, SmackDown up

WWE was one of the few companies to continue production throughout most of the pandemic in 2020, albeit with an absence of fans. From a television perspective, that certainly changed the product; sports entertainment just felt a bit empty without the live audience, which for wrestling functions as a character in itself, and one that’s nearly as important as the actual wrestlers. AEW got around that with minimal fans thanks to an outdoor setup, and WWE turned to the Thunderdome, adding dozens and dozens of screens to allow for virtual fans and a backdrop more dynamic than tarped over seats.