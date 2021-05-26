Texas BBQ Lab to relocate to Jones Road in Cy-Fair this June
Officials estimate Texas BBQ Lab will be opening a new location at 13251 Jones Road, Houston, the second weekend in June. The Jones Road location is approximately 2 miles from the original location on Grant Road, which will close once the new location opens. Texas BBQ Lab is inspired by eastern North Carolina-style cooking, where whole-hog barbecue will be the main staple. The restaurant offers an assortment of brisket, chicken and ribs as well as catering options. 713-253-9979. www.thetexasbbqlab.com.communityimpact.com