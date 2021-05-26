Cancel
Iron Junction, MN

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Last Year

By Bryan Rolli
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 15 days ago
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson revealed that he had a hip replacement last October after enduring a “quite painful” last tour. The 62-year-old singer, known for his multi-octave vocal range and tireless stage presence, dished about his medical procedure in an interview with Download festival host Kylie Olsson ahead of Iron Maiden’s feature on Download: Reloaded, which will air on June 5 and 6 on Sky Arts.

