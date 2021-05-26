Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the WSL’s Australian Leg From Dimity Stoyle
All the athletes on the WSL’s Championship Tour compete against one another. But they don’t look like they hate one another. Former CT surfer Dimity Stoyle turned World Surf League commentator gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the Australian leg of the tour as only a former athlete can. The best part of this quick vid? Sage Erickson poking fun at the John John Florence camp: “Is it pretty sick talking to John John Florence,” asks Erickson. “Did you have to book in?” Spot on. Good stuff from Ms. Stoyle.www.theinertia.com