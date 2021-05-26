Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the WSL’s Australian Leg From Dimity Stoyle

Three new spots out for Kona Brewing Co. thanks to Duncan Channon. They’ve taken their long-running “Bruddahs” campaign and added the greatest surfer ever. “The ‘Dear Mainland’ campaign has been an unqualified success for Kona, so we were apprehensive about messing with a winning formula,” said Parker Channon, creative director for the campaign, Duncan Channon. “But with surfing in the games for the first time and the chance to work with arguably the greatest surfer ever, we couldn’t resist. It certainly didn’t hurt that Kelly spends most of his time on the islands and, despite all his high-performance heroics, is a seriously low-key dude.”