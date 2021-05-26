Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the WSL’s Australian Leg From Dimity Stoyle

By The Inertia
The Inertia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the athletes on the WSL’s Championship Tour compete against one another. But they don’t look like they hate one another. Former CT surfer Dimity Stoyle turned World Surf League commentator gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the Australian leg of the tour as only a former athlete can. The best part of this quick vid? Sage Erickson poking fun at the John John Florence camp: “Is it pretty sick talking to John John Florence,” asks Erickson. “Did you have to book in?” Spot on. Good stuff from Ms. Stoyle.

Lifestylethebrag.com

Culture Scouts takes you behind-the-scenes of Sydney’s best bits

When tourists think of Sydney they think of that big dish rack on the harbour and that launch-pad for the fireworks on New Year’s Eve. But locals know those two spots aren’t even the best bits of this sunburnt city. The Brag recently went on Culture Scouts‘ guided Original Street...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Snow Monkey Announces Full Roster of Female Athlete Partners

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Snow Monkey is proud to unveil partnerships with five prestigious female athletes to further the brand’s mission of mindful indulgence. These five women are powerful examples of how fueling your body mindfully can allow you to excel in your everyday life, and how your diet can help you continue to advance toward the best version of yourself. Snow Monkey is thrilled to celebrate these women who are unapologetically the best at what they do and display how its plant-based ice cream helps them to do just that.
Swimming & SurfingStab Magazine

John Florence Talks About His Road To The Olympics

John John Florence had a recent feature in GQ magazine. While it wasn’t as revealing as Kanoa’s spread, it highlighted some of the obstacles in front of John’s Olympic qualification. Specifically, JJF talks about surfing in the Pipe Masters with a less-than-perfect knee. Check out some snippets from the interview...
Worldpeeblesshirenews.com

Jack Laugher and Tom Daley named in Britain’s 12-strong diving team for Tokyo

Reigning Olympic champion Jack Laugher and two-time bronze medallist Tom Daley have been included in Great Britain’s 12-strong diving team for the forthcoming Tokyo Games. Laugher won gold in the synchronized 3m springboard with Chris Mears at Rio 2016 and will defend the crown alongside Daniel Goodfellow, as well seeking glory in the individual 3m springboard following silver in that event five years ago.
Lifestylethesfegotist.com

Duncan Channon unites Surf Legend Kelly Slater with Kona Beer’s ‘Bruddahs’

Three new spots out for Kona Brewing Co. thanks to Duncan Channon. They’ve taken their long-running “Bruddahs” campaign and added the greatest surfer ever. “The ‘Dear Mainland’ campaign has been an unqualified success for Kona, so we were apprehensive about messing with a winning formula,” said Parker Channon, creative director for the campaign, Duncan Channon. “But with surfing in the games for the first time and the chance to work with arguably the greatest surfer ever, we couldn’t resist. It certainly didn’t hurt that Kelly spends most of his time on the islands and, despite all his high-performance heroics, is a seriously low-key dude.”
Animalsk1047.com

Hippopotamus Swims Like Dolphin As It Chases Boat

You might not think it just by looking at them, because they appear all fat and happy, but hippos are among the deadliest animals on the planet. The fat and happy ones are only in Richard Scarry books. In reality, hippos have quite the temper. If they don’t like you or what you’re doing, like making noise with your boat, good luck.
