Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Does Parker McCollum’s Cryptic Tweet Contain New Album Release Date?

By Buddy Logan
Posted by 
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parker McCollum is a big fan of teasing his fans on Twitter. I'm here for it, man. So, did The Lime Stone Kid just tell us the release date of his next album? Fans certainly hope so. This past Friday (May 20th) McCollum released his latest, and it jams. I'm...

knue.com
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Parker Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Date#Twitter Inc#Google Calendar#Radio Texas#Beers On Me#Grand Ole Opry#Ios#Kekb#Kikn#Kean 105 1#Knfm#Kkcn 103 1#Kkyr Kicker 102 5#Klaw#Kixs 107 9#Lufkin Nacogdoches#Kyks#Kwfs Lonestar 102 3#Kxks 93 7#Katp 101 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Celebritieswbwn.com

Parker McCollum is Excited to Hit the Road This Summer

Parker McCollum is ready to hit the road along with Riley Green as part of the Dierks Bentley “Beers On Me Tour” this summer. Parker shares what he is looking forward to the most. “What am I looking forward to the most going on the road with Dierks and Riley...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

ZZ Top, Parker McCollum, More For Outlaw-Themed Born & Raised Festival

ZZ Top, Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, and Parker McCollum are among the artists confirmed for the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival, described as “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us.”. Mounted by AEG Presents, the two-day event will take place on September 18...
MusicNME

Polo G sets a release date for new album ‘Hall of Fame’

Following the album’s announcement earlier this month, Chicago rapper Polo G has officially locked in a release date for ‘Hall of Fame’. His third album, Polo G – real name Taurus Tremani Bartlett – is set to release ‘Hall of Fame’ on June 11 through Columbia Records. It will feature the previously released singles ‘Epidemic’, ‘GNF (OKOKOK)’, ‘Rapstar’ and Lil Wayne collaboration ‘Gang Gang’.
MusicMorning Sun

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons releases new solo album, 5 Things to Know

With his lean build, long beard and African Nudu hat, Billy F. Gibbons has been an, and perhaps THE, identifiable face of ZZ Top for more than 50 years. But there's more to the man than that. Gibbons, 71, has long kept things rockin' outside of the Lil' Old Band...
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley Ignite ‘Lighten Up’ on CMT Awards

Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley set the 2021 CMT Music Awards on country-rock fire Wednesday night (June 9), igniting a red-hot performance of the track “Lighten Up.”. Delivering their offsite collab from the Bonnaroo Farm stage, the country stars ripped into the lead track off Brothers Osborne’s 2020 album, Skeletons, adding some in-person fuel to a track full of crunchy, grungy guitars, pounding drums and rowdy lyrics. Set up in a circle like a smoke ring, the performance featured rumbling vocals from TJ Osborne and a spirited second verse from Bentley, while John Osborne delivered a few dangerously wild guitar solos. All the while fog machines billowed fake smoke, as dusk fell across the Tennessee landscape.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Rich Murray Set to Release New Album This Summer

Singer / Songwriter Rich Murray has a new album in the works to be released this summer. The album will feature a great mixture of originals and some crowd favorite covers from Rich’s current solo set. His career has spanned several decades and several genres of music through the years, but in the end Rich says “I’m a bluesman at heart.” Rich plays some harmonica and slide guitar leads on this record that will confirm the blues connection is real and heart felt, not to mention the soulful sound of his voice. Meanwhile, he has also tried to convey his southern “hillbilly” side making this album a truly unique effort to not sound like anyone else. He has joined forces with Dane Clark from the John Mellencamp band who plays drums and various other instruments on the album, as well as co-producing every single track in the comfort of Dane’s personal studio. “We used a lot of top tier players to get the sound we were seeking for each individual song” says Murray. Troye Kinnett (also from the Mellencamp band) played accordion on several of the tracks, which helped set the tone for the Americana vibe very nicely.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Americana duo Mojo Holler releases new album

Americana duo Mojo Holler is releasing a new full length album “ROOT,” featuring 10 songs -- seven originals and three unique versions of Americana traditions -- that span sub genres of folk Americana including hill country blues, cosmic cowboy, blues gospel and traditional country. The duo has been performing regularly in the Tillamook coastal area for many years.
MusicPaste Magazine

Listen to black midi's New Album Cavalcade, Surprise-Released Early

If there’s one thing predictable about London buzz band black midi, it’s that they’re always unpredictable. Case in point: Their sophomore effort Cavalcade, set for release via Rough Trade Records on Friday, May 28, started streaming nearly two days early on Wednesday, out of nowhere, via the “Cavalcade Listening Party Extravaganza” YouTube livestream.
Musicenergy941.com

John Mayer To Release New Album On July 16

John Mayer is set to release his eighth studio album this summer. “Sob Rock” is Mayer’s first solo project since his 2017 album, The Search For Everything. He released three solo songs since the album, 2018’s “New Light” (with hip-hop producer No I.D.), and 2019’s “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and “Carry Me Away.”
Beauty & Fashionindierockcafe.com

TVF’s 10 favourite new album releases this week (May 28th)

Our 10 favourite new releases this week (28th May) Ambient gothic, lo-fi soul, fierce rap, and more. This week’s rundown is by The Vinyl Factory’s Gabriela Helfet and Lazlo Rugoff, alongside James Hammond and Emily Hill. Albums. Penelope Trappes. Penelope Three. (Houndstooth) Penelope Trappes completes her musical trilogy with Penelope...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Goldlink Shares The Release Date For His Next Album, ‘Haram’

After a lengthy break from Twitter, Goldlink returned with a bit of good news. The Washington, D.C. native let his fans know that he would be releasing a new single called “White Walls” today and a new album called Haram next Friday. The new project from the GRAMMY-nominated artist comes with features from Flo Milli, Rich The Kid, NLE Choppa and more.
MusicPunknews.org

Joey Cape announces new album, releases song

Joey Cape has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The album is called A Good Year To Forget and will be out August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. The first song from the album "It Could Be Real" is out now. The announcement follows an Instagram post in which he stated he was working on a new album. Joey Cape released his solo album Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the new song below.