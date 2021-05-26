Maine to finally celebrate 200th; state surpasses shot goal
The bicentennial parade that will celebrate 200 years of Maine statehood will finally take place in August after a long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Maine Bicentennial Commission said Tuesday the State of Maine Bicentennial Parade Presented by Poland Spring will take place on Aug. 21 in downtown Auburn and Lewiston. The event was originally slated for spring 2020. The delay means Maine will actually be 201 years old during the event.www.seacoastonline.com