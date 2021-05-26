Vaccine incentives offered; Wicomico Covid-19 infection rates drop
State officials are offering the chance of winning part of $2 million from the Maryland Lottery to entice more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The $2 Million VaxCash Promotion will award $40,000 each day from May 25 through July 3 to one randomly drawn state resident who has been vaccinated. The promotion wraps up on the Fourth of July when a final drawing will award one winner a grand prize of $400,000, Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week.baytobaynews.com