Elizabeth Banks Set To Direct and Co-Star in a Series Adaptation of RED QUEEN

The Green Lantern series currently in development at HBO Max has finally landed its director. Jeremy Irvine and Finn Wittrock have already been cast in the upcoming Green Lantern series, which will expand the DCEU. As of today, HBO Max can also boast that this high profile DC Comics series has landed a director for its pilot. Lee Toland Krieger, who you may know directed the pilot for Superman and Lois (CW), is officially onboard to helm the first two episodes of Green Lantern.Think of the Green Lantern series as HBO Max’s big-budget sci-fi police show based on these space-faring DC characters. Berlanti Productions has teamed with Warner Bros. Television as the driving force behind the series, which is already casting and will be set in several time periods. Lee is also known for his directing skills on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Netflix’s latest hit Shadow and Bone.