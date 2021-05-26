newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth Banks Set To Direct and Co-Star in a Series Adaptation of RED QUEEN

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peacock streaming service is developing a series adaptation of the best-selling YA fantasy novel Red Queen, which was written by Victoria Aveyard. Elizabeth Banks has signed on to direct the series and she will also play a major supporting role. She is also executive producing alongside Max Handelman. Red...

geektyrant.com
